

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Theatre companies say the sexual harassment lawsuits against Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre and its founding artistic director Albert Schultz are serving as a wake-up call for the industry.

Companies say efforts to address issues around sexual harassment in the workplace were under way months before four actresses filed suits earlier this week accusing Schultz of sexual misconduct.

But Ottawa's National Arts Centre says the Soulpepper situation prompted it to launch a review of its sexual harassment policy this week.

Schultz resigned from Soulpepper on Thursday and says he plans to "vehemently defend" himself against the allegations.

The Canadian Actors Equity Association says it's been part of several initiatives to address the issue in the past 18 months.

The union adds that a meeting of people involved in the live performance sector will take place later this month to discuss an industry-wide response.

Equity has also established an anti-harassment campaign, dubbed "Not in Our Space," that several companies say they've joined in a bid to support performers.

Toronto's Buddies in Bad Times Theatre says this week's developments have sent shockwaves through the industry that will hopefully lead to much-needed discussion on the issue.