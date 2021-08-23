TORONTO -- The Wiggles might need to trade in their iconic Big Red Car for a big red van pretty soon.

The Australian children's musical group is doubling the number of its members to eight -- with newbies including an Ethiopian-born dancer, a Chinese-Australian skateboarder and an Indigenous ballet dancer.

In a statement on Instagram, The Wiggles said they’re "seeking to inspire a diverse audience with its gender-balanced and diverse cast," and ensure more children "see themselves reflected on the screen.”

The expanded lineup will be featured on the group’s new YouTube series, “Fruit Salad TV,” which debuts on Sept. 4.

Ethiopian-born Australian Tsehay Hawkins, a five-time Latin dance champion, will become the second red Wiggle and join the existing cast of Lachy Gillespie, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce and original cast member Anthony Field.

Hawkins is the youngest member of the group at only 15 years old.

Before joining the cast as the second blue Wiggle, Evie Ferris, a Taribelang and Djabugay woman, was only the second Indigenous Australian woman to join the Australian Ballet company.

No stranger to the group, Ferris first performed with The Wiggles for their song “We're All Fruit Salad” earlier this year.

Chinese-Australian Kelly Hamilton becomes the second Wiggle to wear yellow. In the new cast members’ introduction video, she is seen skateboarding around Wiggle Town.

And finally, John Pearce, who has Filipino roots, is joining the group as the second purple Wiggle. He might look familiar to some as he was member of the Australian dance and music group, Justice Crew.

Field, who helped form The Wiggles back in 1991, told news outlet NCA NewsWire about the reasoning behind the more diverse cast.

"I'd been thinking about it for the last couple of years and there’s no better time than now. We have to reflect our audience,” he said.

“Our audience is not just one culture, we want children to see a mirror of themselves. After 30 years at The Wiggles, the day I move on I would be very happy I brought about this change.”

“Morally we have to do this,” Field said.