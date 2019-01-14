

Relaxnews





The Who got fans buzzing this weekend with news of a brand-new studio album on the horizon, plus a 29-date tour in which the classic rock band will perform with symphony orchestras around North America.

The band revealed the news in a short message on their website, referring to an in-depth article in Rolling Stone for the full details.

The album is due out this year, says the band, although according to the report, it now consists only of 15 demos crafted by Pete Townshend in studios around England last year. The next step will be for Roger Daltrey to record vocals for the album, about which Townshend said, "This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album. It has nothing to do with the fact that the Who need a new album. It's purely personal. It's about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer."

Before the LP -- the band's first since 2006's "Endless Wire" -- comes to fruition, however, the Who will be heading out on an extensive tour of the U.S.

While dates have yet to be announced, the band revealed on their website that the tour will kick off in April. In Rolling Stone, the band members offered up a slightly different timeline, saying it will launch in Michigan in May and hit cities all over the East Coast over the course of 12 shows. It will then pick back up in September and October, they say, for shows in Canada and the western United States.

Most shows over the course of the tour will be held at arenas, with a local symphony orchestra joining them at each show.

Stay tuned for album and tour news at www.thewho.com.

2019 North American Tour Dates

Summer Dates

May 7 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

May 9 KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

May 11 Jiffy Lube Live , Bristow, VA

May 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

May 16 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 18 Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

May 21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

May 23 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis, Maryland Heights, MO

May 25 Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

May 28 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

May 30 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 1 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Fall Dates

Sept 6 Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Sept 8 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Alpine Valley, WI

Sept 10 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sept 13 Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Sept 15 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Sept 18 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Sept 20 BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 22 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Sept 25 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Sept 27 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sept 29 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Oct 19 T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle, WA

Oct 21 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Oct 23 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB