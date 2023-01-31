The Weeknd tops Juno Awards nominations with six nods

TORONTO -

The Weeknd is back atop the nominees at this year's Juno Awards.

The Toronto-raised pop singer earned six nods across some of the main categories including single of the year for "Sacrifice," album of the year with "Dawn FM" and artist of the year.

It's a repeat performance for the hitmaker, born Abel Tesfaye, who most recently was the top Juno nominee two years ago.

Other big contenders at Canada's biggest music awards show include Calgary's Tate McRae who is tied with Napanee, Ont. native Avril Lavigne with five nominations.

Country siblings the Reklaws, rapper Nav and pop newcomers Preston Pablo and Reve all have three nods apiece.

The Juno Awards broadcast with air on CBC-TV and CBC Gem from Edmonton on March 13.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouer's Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.