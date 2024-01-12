Entertainment

    • The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' becomes first song to pass 4 billion Spotify streams

    The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    The Weeknd is setting records on Spotify once again with "Blinding Lights."

    The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.

    It's the latest benchmark achieved by the hitmaker's track which sped past Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" as Spotify's most-streamed song a year ago.

    Representatives for Spotify did not respond to requests for comment.

    "Blinding Lights" is one of two Weeknd songs within the leading streaming music platform's Top 10 most-played list. His 2016 single "Starboy" holds at No. 6 with nearly three billion streams, almost neck-and-neck with “Dance Monkey” by Australia’s Tones and I.

    The Weeknd also continues to be Spotify's top artist with 113 million monthly listeners, according to the service's most recent numbers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News