The Weeknd leads Juno Awards with six nominations
The Weeknd performs during the NFL Super Bowl 55 halftime show, on Feb. 7, 2021. (Chris O'Meara / AP)
TORONTO -- The Weeknd is leading this year's Juno Award nominees.
The Toronto-raised singer, born Abel Tesfaye, picked up six nods in some of the top Junos categories.
Among them, he grabbed a single of the year nod for his chart-topping hit "Blinding Lights," album of the year with "After Hours" and artist of the year.
He's also nominated for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the fan choice award, which is voted on by viewers.
The Junos will broadcast from Toronto with a 50th anniversary awards show on May 16.
Other major contenders include Toronto pop songwriter JP Saxe, whose breakout duet "If the World Was Ending" with Julia Michaels became a pandemic hit. He picked up five nominations.
Fellow five-time nominees this year are Jessie Reyez, once the Juno winner for breakthrough artist, and international pop superstar Justin Bieber.
Single of the year nominees include the Weeknd and JP Saxe's tracks, as well as "Drink About Me" from Flat Lake, Alta. country singer Brett Kissel, and "Intentions" by Justin Bieber and Quavo. Rounding out the category is "Kissing Other People" by Oshawa, Ont.-raised singer and former "Nashville" TV star Lennon Stella.
Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Drink About Me" -- Brett Kissel
- "If the World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)" -- JP Saxe
- "Intentions (feat. Quavo)" -- Justin Bieber
- "Kissing Other People" -- Lennon Stella
- "Blinding Lights" -- The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- "You" -- Ali Gatie
- "Courage" -- Celine Dion
- "Changes" -- Justin Bieber
- "Thanks for the Dance" -- Leonard Cohen
- "After Hours" -- The Weeknd
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ali Gatie
- Celine Dion
- Jessie Reyez
- Justin Bieber
- The Weeknd
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Curtis Waters
- JP Saxe
- Powfu
- Ryland James
- Tate McRae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Arkells
- Half Moon Run
- Loud Luxury
- The Glorious Sons
- The Reklaws
JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be determined by online vote during broadcast)
- Ali Gatie
- Curtis Waters
- JP Saxe
- Justin Bieber
- Lennon Stella
- Les Cowboys Fringants
- Nav
- Shawn Mendes
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021