Entertainment

    • 'The Voice' winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch

    Singer Sundance Head participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss winning Season 11 of "The Voice", at AOL Studios on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Singer Sundance Head participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss winning Season 11 of "The Voice", at AOL Studios on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
    Share
    TYLER, Texas -

    Country singer Sundance Head, a winner on “The Voice,” is recovering at home after he was accidentally shot in the stomach while handling a firearm on a hunting trip at his East Texas ranch, his agent said Sunday.

    Head, winner of the 11th season of NBC's “The Voice” in 2016, was leaning into his vehicle to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it fell out of its holster and onto the exterior of the vehicle and fired off a shot that hit Head in the stomach, his agent, Trey Newman said in an email.

    Newman said Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, located about 100 miles (161 kilometres) east of Dallas. He said no vital organs were hit and no surgery was needed. Head was released later Friday, he said.

    Before his win on “The Voice,” Head competed in “American Idol” on Fox in 2007, making it to the top 16 before being eliminated.

    Head, who has upcoming performances scheduled in Texas and Illinois, is from the community of Porter, located north of Houston.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News