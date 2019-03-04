

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca Writer





Janice Freeman, a contestant on season 13 of “The Voice,” has died at age 33.

According to a statement on her official Twitter page, the singer passed away in Pasadena, California on March 2 “from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that travelled to her heart.”

“A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus’s team,” the statement read. “Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus.”

In her 2017 audition, Freeman dazzled audiences with her soulful rendition of the Imagine Dragons song “Radioactive.” She made it to the top 11 on the reality show before being eliminated.

Freeman remained close with Cyrus after the show. In 2018, she revealed that the pop star had even helped her secure housing in California.

“Thank you @janicefreeman … for everything,” Cyrus wrote Sunday in an Instagram story with a photo of a rainbow. “This represents you perfectly.”

Singer Jennifer Hudson, who had also offered Freeman a spot on her team on the show, posted a video clip of Freeman’s audition Sunday to Instagram along with the caption, “the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all!”

Freeman is survived by her husband and a daughter.