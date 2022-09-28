The Try Guys announce Ned Fulmer is no longer part of the group

The Try Guys are going to try being a trio.

The group, which gained popularity at Buzzfeed for their viral videos and eventually departed to begin producing content through their own company, announced on Tuesday that founding member Ned Fulmer "is no longer working with The Try Guys."

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," a statement posted to social media said. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the review.

Fulmer, who with Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang was a founding member, had been the subject of speculation-filled chatter on Reddit and other social media platforms prior to his ouster regarding allegations of infidelity.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Fulmer said he had "a consensual workplace relationship."

"I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all Ariel," he wrote. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

In addition to the video series featuring all four of the original members, The Try Guys YouTube channel is also home to series featuring individual Try Guys and people in their orbit, including several that featured Fulmer and his wife. Ariel Fulmer also appears in a series called "The Try Wives: Wine Time," alongside other spouses.

Attempts by CNN to reach Ned and Ariel Fulmer for further comment have not been returned.

On Instagram, Ariel Fulmer released a statement, thanking those "who has reached out to me," adding "it means a lot."

"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids," she wrote.

Since their departure from Buzzfeed in 2018, The Try Guys have expanded their brand to include a bestselling book, a tour, a documentary and a show with the Food Network called "No Recipe Road Trip with the Try Guys," inspired by their YouTube series of a similar name.

CNN has reached out to a representative for the Food Network for comment. The new episode of the series is slated for release on Wednesday. (The Food Network, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)