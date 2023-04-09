'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is a box office smash
Audiences said let's go to the movie theatre for " The Super Mario Bros. Movie " this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with US$204.6 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theatres, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
With an estimated US$173 million in international earnings and a global total of $377 million, "Mario" broke records for video game adaptations (passing "Warcraft's" $210 million) and animated films ("Frozen 2's" $358 million).
Its global total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second biggest three-day domestic animated opening (behind "Finding Dory"). It's also a record for Illumination, the animation shop behind successful franchises like "Minions," which has made over US$5 billion from its 13 films.
"This partnership between Nintendo and Illumination is just incredible and led to this extraordinary performance," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution.
The PG-rated "Mario" is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall into a pipe and come out in another world full of Nintendo's most famous characters, from Bowser (Jack Black) to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Critics were largely mixed. "Mario" currently has a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences were more favourable, giving it an A CinemaScore.
Orr said that theatre owners were surprised by just how broad the audiences were and reported seeing some ticket buyers decked out in character costumes for the movie. According to exit polls, 59% of the audience was male and 45% were between the ages of 18 and 34.
"$377 million worldwide is just astounding and a testament to how important outside of the home activities are for families," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. "Kids and their parents collectively were able to go out, have an outside the home event for the whole family at a relatively bargain price compared to a trip or a sporting event."
Also, Dergarabedian noted, there is a long runway before "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" opens on May 5.
"This was a perfect release date," Dergarabedian said.
"Mario" wasn't the only movie based on a brand that opened in theatres this week. Ben Affleck's "Air," about the origins of Nike's Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, also debuted in 3,507 theatres Wednesday. The film, which marks Amazon Studios first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated US$20.2 million since opening Wednesday in North America, with $14.5 million coming from the weekend to give it a fourth place start.
With an R-rating, "Air," starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Affleck, was a bit of adult-targeted counter programming to the "Mario" juggernaut. Reviews were glowing (95% on Rotten Tomatoes) for the film which debuted as a surprise screening at the South by Southwest Film Festival last month, helping to bolster buzz. Audiences were 55% male and 39% over the age of 45.
"'Air' found its audience. It's a solid gross," Dergarabedian said. "This one is in it for the long haul."
"Air" is the first film from Affleck and Damon's new company Artists Equity which was formed last year in partnership with RedBird Capital.
Second place went to "John Wick Chapter 4" which made US$14.6 million in its third weekend, bringing its total grosses to $147.1 million. Close behind was "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" which placed third with US$14.5 million in its second weekend, while "Scream VI" rounded out the top 5 with $3.3 million.
In limited release, Kelly Reichardt's art-centric " Showing Up," with Michelle Williams and Hong Chau, also bowed on four screens, grossing US$66,932.
"This is such an important weekend for theatres, a home stretch heading into the summer movie season, and this is a perfect scenario," Dergarabedian said. "It's game on for movie theatres when a lot of people thought it was game over."
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theatres, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," $146.4 million.
- "John Wick: Chapter 4," $14.6 million.
- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," $14.5 million.
- "Air," $14.5 million.
- "Scream VI," $3.3 million.
- "His Only Son," $3.3 million.
- "Creed III," $2.8 million.
- "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," $1.6 million.
- "Paint," $750,000.
- "A Thousand and One," $600,000.
