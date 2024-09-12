Entertainment

    • The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists

    The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File) The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File)
    Share

    The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists.

    One option remains a combination of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, the latter its base for over 40 years. The other two, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati would find the country’s foremost showcase for independent film putting new roots down, the Sundance Institute said Thursday.

    Eugene Hernandez, the festival’s director and head of public programming said that each of the finalist cities “has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival.”

    For now, Sundance will continue operating out of Park City for the 2025 and 2026 festivals. Changes won’t go into effect until the 2027 festival. Should the organization stick with Utah, the festival would center itself in Salt Lake City, with some elements in Park City.

    Local leaders all issued statements as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that Boulder is “the next natural home” for the festival, touting Colorado’s creative communities. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kristen Schlotman, the head of Film Cincinnati spoke about the Ohio city’s dedication to the arts and its ability to offer a “dynamic, walkable and accessible new venue.” Finally, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said they are eager to “forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience.”

    The Robert Redford-founded festival has been a launching pad for many top filmmakers over the years, from Quentin Tarantino to Ryan Coogler. It’s also premiered many eventual Oscar nominees and winners, including “CODA,” their first best picture winner, and the past three documentary winners “20 Days in Mariupol,”“Navalny” and “Summer of Soul.”

    Last year’s hybrid festival generated just over $118 million for the state of Utah, according to Sundance’s 2023 economic impact report. But there have been growing concerns that it has outgrown its mountainside ski town. The festival has long sparred with local ski resorts — Park City’s other major money maker — as more than 86,000 festivalgoers fill the hotels and leave the slopes virtually empty for two weeks during peak ski season.

    In April, the Sundance Institute started exploring host cities outside of its longtime home. The three finalists were winnowed down from a list of six, revealed in July, that included Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Atlanta.

    A final decision is expected in early 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News