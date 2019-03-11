

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Fans of “The Simpsons” are rejoicing after discovering a Texas company has a brand of dairy-free milk called Malk.

‘Malk’ is the butt of a series of jokes about cost-cutting measures at Springfield Elementary cafeteria, in a 1996 episode of the hit animated comedy.

During the episode “The PTA Disbands” Bart Simpson cracks his knuckles and complains of brittle bones, before looking at the cartoon in front of him.

“But I always drink plenty of Malk?” he says.

The label on the cartoon carton also includes the words ‘now with vitamin R’, thought to refer to Ritalin, the brand name of a drug used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity.

In reality, Malk Organic, which started in 2014, makes a range of organic dairy free alternatives to cow’s milk.

While Malk products most certainly do not contain Ritalin, most of its drinks contain filtered water and nuts.

The Malk revelation follows a move by Simpsons producers to pull a classic 1991 episode featuring the voice of Michael Jackson.

The decision comes in the wake of the “Leaving Neverland” documentary which alleges sexual abuse of two boys by the late King of Pop.