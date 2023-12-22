Entertainment

    • 'The Masked Singer' reveals Season 10's winner

    Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo are pictured during The Masked Singer finale. (Michael Becker/FOX) Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo are pictured during The Masked Singer finale. (Michael Becker/FOX)

    "The Masked Singer" has revealed a new winner.

    To open, the four finalists, Sea Queen, Gazelle, Cow, and Donut sang, "What I Like About You" by The Romantics.

    Under the masks, Donut was revealed to be John Schneider, Sea Queen was Macy Gray, and Gazelle was Janel Parrish.

    The Season 10 winner was Cow, who was revealed to be Ne-Yo. He performed "Rhythm Nation" by Janet Jackson and "Take a Bow" by Rihanna.

    Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke both guessed correctly who was under the Cow mask. Other picks were Billy Porter, Usher, Boyz II Men singer Shawn Stockman, Usher, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., Trey Songz, Mario, Nelly, Jason Derulo and Taye Diggs. Throughout the season, Cow performed "Bones" by Imagine Dragons, "Treasure" by Bruno Mars, "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake, and "Ring My Bell" by Anita Ward.

    Cast members eliminated from this season include Keyshia Cole (Candelabra), Michael Rapaport (Pickle), Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval (Diver), Anthony Anderson (Rubber Ducky), Hall & Oates' John Oates (Anteater), Skid Row's Sebastian Bach (Tiki), Ginuwine (Husky), Ashley Parker Angel (S'More), NBA alum Metta World Peace (Cuddle Monster), The Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps (Hibiscus), Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey (Hawk), and tennis legend Billie Jean King (Royal Hen).

