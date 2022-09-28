'The less we say, the bigger we get': Chad Kroeger on Nickelback's enduring fame
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger has found that silence makes affection for his band grow stronger.
As the Canadian rockers prepare for the release of a new album later this fall, their frontman said he's noticed one trend emerge in the more recent ebbs and flows of their popularity.
"It feels to me, the more we stay away -- and the less we say -- the bigger we get," he said in a recent interview.
Often considered one of the most divisive bands of the modern rock era, Nickelback has survived the barbs of critics to arguably become even more popular.
Hits such as "How You Remind Me" and "Far Away" made them rock radio favourites, while a younger generation grew familiar with Kroeger's persona through countless memes of the "Photograph" music video, which affirmed Nickelback's place in the cyber canon.
None of that seems to offer any assurance to Kroeger and his bandmates as they prepare for the release of their record "Get Rollin"' on Nov. 18, preceded by the drop of its lead single "San Quentin" earlier this month.
"I don't see us resting on our laurels, because every record is another opportunity to prove ourselves," Kroeger said.
"Maybe everyone is over (us) and maybe we're dead and gone. Or maybe we're going to pack every house we decide to show up to. Who knows? Full houses are obviously nice to play to, and how wonderful would that be to pick up wherever we left off?"
Guitarist Ryan Peake said popular opinion of Nickelback seems to be in constant motion, propelled by news coverage and "the noise of social media."
"It's tough to get a read on anything," he added.
"We're getting a lot of surprising, I wouldn't say love, but attention from people that have heard the band (or) finally admitted they like the band.
"I'm trying not to look a gift horse in the mouth, so to speak, because it's really nice."
