The FBI has returned a 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic that may have been lost for almost a century
Hidden for decades, a mosaic that is a "key part of Rome's history" was located and returned to the Italian government, the Federal Bureau of Investigations said in a news release on Friday.
In 2020, an attorney contacted the FBI Art Crime Team on behalf of an anonymous client who was in possession of an enormous "mosaic of the mythological figure Medusa," the FBI said.
The mosaic had been cut into 16 pieces, each weighing between 75 to 200 pounds, and had been individually stored in pallets kept inside a Los Angeles storage unit since the 1980s, according to the FBI.
"The client had no documentation – known in the art world as provenance – so they could not sell the pieces," the FBI wrote. "Selling art without provenance is the equivalent of trying to sell a car when you don't have its title."
It is unclear how the anonymous client came into possession of the artwork, or how long it had been in the U.S., although the FBI says, "it may have been lost for as long as 100 years."
Two special agents – Elizabeth Rivas and Allen Grove – worked to discover the origin of the mosaic so that it could be returned to its rightful owners.
Italian police force confirmed the mosaic was Italian and had "been entered into cultural property records in 1909," the FBI said. "The only modern record of the mosaic's existence was a 1959 newspaper ad that appeared to show it for sale in the Los Angeles area."
"The mosaic was handcrafted from an age where people put an amazing amount of care and effort into it. It really speaks to the ingenuity and creativity of the time," Grove said. "It's not meant to be in Los Angeles. The mosaic belongs to the people of Rome. It allows us to understand a bit about the history of humans 2,000 years ago."
Officials from Italy travelled to Los Angeles to inspect the mosaic and help plan the best way to get it back to Rome.
To ensure the artifact arrived in Italy without damage, the anonymous client covered the costs of the specialized shipping crates that were then sent through diplomatic channels. The artwork arrived safely in April, the FBI confirmed.
Art experts in Italy are currently in the process of cleaning and restoring the mosaic. While some of the storing pallets had been infested with termites, the artwork pieces were "largely intact thanks to the climate-controlled facility they'd been kept in," the FBI said.
There is an ongoing effort in the U.S. to repatriate cultural artifacts being sold, often illegally, to private collectors or museums.
Dozens of ancient artifacts investigators believe to have been looted were seized from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. Officials have also returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy in July, including dozens of artifacts seized from U.S. billionaire Michael Steinhardt.
In 2021, the Met returned three African art objects, including a pair of 16th-century Benin brass plaques, to Nigeria. The move came after European museums started facing mounting pressure to return the irreplaceable artifacts plundered during colonial times.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
Productivity in Canadian economy up for first time in two years: StatCan
Labour productivity rose for the first time in two years during the second quarter of 2022 as pandemic restrictions eased across much of the country, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Enoki mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled for possible Listeria contamination
Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has led to a recall of an Enoki mushroom product in British Columbia for potential bacterial contamination.
Canada
-
Five of eight workers injured in the N.L. refinery explosion airlifted for care
Police say five of the eight people injured in an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L. were airlifted to the provincial capital for medical treatment.
-
No public broadcast for RCMP officer's testimony about N.S. mass shooter
The testimony of an RCMP officer once described by another police officer as a 'friend' of the man behind the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia will not be publicly broadcast when he appears before the inquiry investigating the rampage.
-
Police investigation puts fighter pilot call sign meetings under microscope
A police investigation into comments made at a social gathering of fighter pilots in June has cast a spotlight on a well-known but little-understood military tradition that some worry is another example of entrenched cultural problems in Canada's Armed Forces: the assignment of call signs.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
-
A 'course correction' is needed to leverage international student workforce in Canada
Canada needs a “course correction” when it comes to supporting and recruiting international students to meet the country’s labour shortage woes, a new report has found.
World
-
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island.
-
Man who flew plane over Mississippi faces criminal charges
A man who stole a plane and flew it over northern Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats, authorities said Saturday.
-
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
-
Mikhail Gorbachev's home village remembers him well
As Moscow paid last respects to Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday, residents of the far-away village where he spent his youth lauded him too.
-
China warns of 'counter-measures' as U.S. approves US$1.1B arms sales to Taiwan
China has warned the United States it will take "counter-measures" after the Biden administration approved more than US$1.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Green candidates introduce themselves at launch of 'amazing' leadership contest
The six candidates vying for leadership of the federal Greens pledged to bring new life to the party following a dark period of policy disputes and personality clashes that culminated in last year's resignation of former leader Annamie Paul.
Health
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
-
Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Entertainment
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
-
From 'My Policeman' to 'Soft,' TIFF films offer nuanced exploration of queer lives
More than a dozen films that centre the queer experience are headed to this year's Toronto International Film Festival,marking what filmmakers and experts say is a step forward in LGBTQ representation.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
-
Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing
Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85 of the 4,000 beagles recently ordered released to rescue organizations by a Virginian court after an investigation revealed the massive commercial breeding facility known as Envigo had several violations of the American Welfare Act. The Department of Justice described conditions at the Envigo beagle breeding facility as “torturous.”
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Summit Series at 50: A battle on ice that shaped today's NHL
Friday marks 50 years since Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in a bitter battle on the ice, beginning with Game 1 of the Summit Series at the Montreal Forum.
-
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in U.S. Open farewell
Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.