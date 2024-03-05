The famous booth from 'The Sopranos' final episode sells on eBay

The famous booth from “The Sopranos” final episode has been sold on eBay for $82,600, according to the auction website.

There were 238 bids to win the original “booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene,” when the auction ended Monday night, according to eBay.

“The booth includes both seats, table, and divider wall with the plaque ‘Reserved for the Sopranos Family’,” the website states.

The iconic booth was put up for auction by owners of Holsten’s Ice Cream in Bloomfield, New Jersey, who are currently renovating their ice cream shop.

”The time has come. All good things sometimes need an upgrade. The famous [Sopranos] booth is getting a much needed face-lift,” the owners wrote in a post last week. ”Please understand that we don’t want to do this. But the integrity of the booths [is] now compromised. They have been repaired many times and this furniture is over 60 years old.”

According to the auction, the buyer of the booth is responsible for picking up the items from Bloomfield.

”Please note that the jukebox is NOT included with the sale,” said the auction website.

The David Chase-created crime drama, which debuted on HBO on January 10, 1999, revolved around anxiety-filled mobster Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini. Edie Falco played Soprano’s wife, Carmela.

The finale aired on June 10, 2007. In the controversial final scene, the Soprano family gathers at a diner while Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” plays.

Tony Soprano looks up to see his daughter Meadow arrive, and the screen goes black before the credits start rolling.

The audience was left wondering if Tony Soprano had died, and Chase has never revealed what exactly happened when the scene cut to black.