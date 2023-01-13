'The Case Against Cosby': New documentary details Andrea Constand's story

In a new documentary, Andrea Constand shares details about the anger, grief and trauma the Bill Cosby sexual assault case had on her.

Constand, a Toronto resident, is the only person whose case led to a criminal conviction against the actor and comedian, who faced numerous sexual assault allegations involving multiple women but maintained his innocence over the years. Cosby spent nearly three years in prison before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2018. The court decided that Cosby should never have faced charges because a previous local district attorney had promised not to prosecute him.

"I think confronting the impact of trauma…I just wanted the world to see what it's like for survivors and the damage that is really reaped on families and loved ones around them," Constand told CTV's Your Morning on Friday.

The documentary called 'The Case Against Cosby' follows Constand's story, and features several other women who previously came forward with sexual assault allegations against the former star of ‘The Cosby Show.’ Constand took Cosby to civil court in 2005, and years later it was revealed during a criminal trial that the lawsuit was settled for US$3.4 million.

The documentary touches on the anger Constand felt and how she felt the pressure to stay quiet.

"I think women are programmed to suppress anger," Constand said. "I think it's important for us to be able to have boundaries and to know when to say no."

Cosby's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, has previously told The Canadian Press in an email that Constand’s documentary "seems to start with a false premise, namely that Mr. Cosby was convicted. Mr. Cosby does not stand convicted of any crime against any accuser, including Ms. Constand.”

In 2021, Constand published a memoir called 'The Moment,’ focusing on the aftermath of seeing Cosby walk free from prison.

With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648