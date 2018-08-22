'The Big Bang Theory' to end in 2019 after 12 seasons
Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch and Simon Helberg, in the episode 'The Love Spell Potential,' on 'The Big Bang Theory.' (CBS)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:17PM EDT
NEW YORK -- CBS says the upcoming 12th season of "The Big Bang Theory" will be the last.
It's the most popular comedy on television.
The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco.
Parsons' work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called "Young Sheldon."
There's also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Season 12 of "Big Bang" premieres Sept. 24.
"We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring #TheBigBangTheory to an epic creative close.” -Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions— The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018