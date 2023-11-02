Entertainment

    • The Beatles to release AI-powered new song with Lennon's voice

    The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS 'Ed Sullivan Show' in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. (AP Photo/File) The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS 'Ed Sullivan Show' in New York on Feb. 9, 1964. (AP Photo/File)

    The last Beatles song featuring the voice of late member John Lennon and developed using artificial intelligence will be released on Thursday at 1400 GMT (10 a.m. EDT)alongside the band's first track, record label Universal Music said.

    Called "Now and Then," the song - billed as the last Beatles song - will be released in a double A-side single, which pairs the track with the band's 1962 debut U.K. single "Love Me Do," Universal Music Group said in a statement.

    The Beatles' YouTube channel premiered late on Wednesday the short film "Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song" ahead of the release of the track.

    Directed by Oliver Murray, the 12-minute clip features exclusive footage and commentary from members of the band, Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon and filmmaker Peter Jackson, who directed the 2021 documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back."

    In the clip, Jackson explains how his team managed to isolate instruments and vocals from recordings using AI, including the original tape of "Now and Then" which Lennon recorded as a home demo in the late 1970s.

    The song also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as well as the late George Harrison.

    "That ultimately led us to develop a technology which allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks based on machine learning," Jackson says in the video.

    (Reporting by Alessandro Parodi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

