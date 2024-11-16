Entertainment

    'The Bear' has a mirror image: Chicago crowns lookalike winner for show's star Jeremy Allen White

    The winner, Ben Shabad stands in front to cheers while attendees vote during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) The winner, Ben Shabad stands in front to cheers while attendees vote during a Jeremy Allen White look a like at contest at Humboldt Park, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Chicago. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
    CHICAGO -

    “The Bear” has a mirror image.

    More than 50 contestants turned out Saturday in a Chicago park to compete in a lookalike contest vying to portray actor Jeremy Allen White, star of the Chicago-based television series “The Bear.”

    Beyond the renown of being named White's unofficial body double, the winner walked away with $50 and a pack of cigarettes in recognition of the puff-prone character White plays in the series — Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto — a young, award-winning chef from the glittery world of fine dining who returns to the Windy City to captain his family's dive sandwich shop.

    On the show, the character is sometimes referred to as the “Bear,” and the chef had dreams of owning a fine dining restaurant that would carry that name.

    As hundreds looked on and cheered, the prize went to 37-year-old mental health therapist Ben Shabad, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

    “This is the coolest thing I’ve done all week,” said Shabad, who was hoisted into the air in the middle of the crowd, a crown perched upon his head, the pack of cigarettes clutched in one hand.

    Most of the wannabe doppelgangers were white men, but some women and people of different ethnicities got in on the fun, the newspaper said. There was even a toddler White lookalike.

    Organizers were surprised by the big turnout, which included Jeremy Allen White fan Alexis Kline.

    “He’s like a Roman god to me,” Kline said. 

