'The Bear' and 'Shogun' could start claiming trophies early at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Top Emmy nominees “Shogun” and “The Bear” can start running up the score early at the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor artistic and technical achievement in television.
The Saturday and Sunday ceremonies are a precursor to the main Emmys ceremony, hosted by Dan and Eugene Levy, that will air at 8 p.m. EST Sept. 15 on ABC.
Presenters at the Creative Arts ceremonies — held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles like the forthcoming bigger show — will include Oscar-winners and current Emmy nominees Jamie Lee Curtis and Brie Larson.
Creative arts nominees also include names as big as Ryan Gosling and Angela Bassett.
But such nominees don't often show up, and the nearly 100 trophies that will be handed out in a pair of marathon shows Saturday and Sunday are mostly deep cuts for the less-than-famous. Outstanding contemporary makeup (non prosthetic) is a typical category. The evenings give a moment of glamour — and for winners a moment on stage — to hairdressers, stunt performers, sound mixers and casting directors who rarely get either.
Saturday night's show is devoted to reality, variety and talk shows. Fittingly, the craft practitioners of “Saturday Night Live” are up for a dozen awards.
Game show hosts, who do typically show up and count as big stars on this night, and their Emmy category includes the recently retired Pat Sajak of “Wheel of Fortune” along with Ken Jennings for “Jeopardy,” Steve Harvey for “Celebrity Family Feud" and Keke Palmer for “Password.”
The best narrator award always draws famous figures — last year's winner was Barack Obama — and this year is no exception, with Bassett, Morgan Freeman, Paul Rudd and Octavia Spencer among the nominees.
Sunday's show shifts to scripted comedies and dramas.
“Shogun” the FX series about politicking in feudal Japan, leads all nominees this year with 25. Seventeen of those awards will be handed out Sunday in craft categories it could easily dominate, including best period costumes, best prosthetic makeup and best stunt performance.
“The Bear,” FX's series about a scrappy culinary gang, leads all nominees in the comedy categories with 23. Fourteen of those will come up Sunday, including nominations for its cinematography, its hairstyling and its all star team of guest actors including Curtis, fellow Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Bob Odenkirk and Jon Bernthal.
Yet another Oscar winner, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, is also nominated in Curtis and Colman's category — best guest actress in a comedy — for her acting on “Only Murders in the Building.”
Other presenters who are also nominees include Hannah Waddingham, Jane Lynch and Mark Cuban.
Gosling is nominated in the guest acting category for his work as host of “Saturday Night Live,” as are two of the show's alums, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Rudolph is up for four Emmys, three of which will be given out at Creative Arts.
Funeral services were held Saturday for victims of one of the deadliest Russian airstrikes since the war in Ukraine began, as Ukraine’s president vowed to increase domestic military production by creating underground weapons factories.
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
The deep landslides beneath the multimillion-dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
Public service unions will start the week with an early-morning rally opposing the policy. But despite the unions' 'summer of discontent' and an ongoing court challenge, the new rules will still kick in on Sept. 9.
The RCMP arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly in the process of planning a deadly terror attack targeting Jewish citizens in the United States. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as Shazeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday in Ormstown, Que., located 61 km southwest of Montreal.
New wastewater data shows that Vancouver had the highest levels of a fentanyl byproduct among cities tested in Canada, four to five times as much as any other location studied.
A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are veering sharply in how they gear up for Tuesday's presidential debate, setting up a showdown that reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently.
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty and other charges.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, responding to a call from a far-left party leader who criticized as a 'power grab' the president's appointment of a conservative new prime minister, Michel Barnier.
Both Colt, 14, and Colin Gray, 54, are charged in the killings of two students and two teachers Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, outside Atlanta.
The former governor of the Bank of Canada who has long been touted as a possible Liberal candidate or successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will give the party some advice on the economy at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. next week.
China launched a complaint against Canada at the World Trade Organization on Friday over recently announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, aluminum and steel.
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
An Ontario resident remains in hospital after testing positive for rabies.
Public health agencies are encouraging people who received a first dose of mpox vaccine over the last two years to make sure they get a second dose.
A recent study by Statistics Canada sheds light on how different occupations may be affected by the AI boom, including those who might lose their jobs in a more automation-driven future.
Boeing's first astronaut mission ended Friday night with an empty capsule landing and two test pilots still in space, left behind until next year because NASA judged their return too risky.
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
The Toronto International Film Festival has played host to many comeback stories over the years. Brendan Fraser was cheered here two years ago for his performance in 'The Whale.' This year's unlikely comeback story might be Pamela Anderson.
Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents to $1.24.
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
Financial Independence and Early Retirement (FIRE) is a growing movement for people looking to retire earlier than the traditional age. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew digs into the origins of the FIRE formula and outlines steps to implement it in your life.
To Erin Tridle, it felt as though the universe paved the way for her to meet the love of her life years before their actual meeting.
Canadian swimmer Sebastian Massabie has set a new world record while claiming gold at the Paralympics.
The city of Paris wants to honour the late Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
An Ontario man said he couldn't believe an electric car he bought three years ago for $20,000 would need a new battery at a cost of more than $33,000.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
You never know what you might find in your doorbell camera footage...
Brenda Tremblay has been an avid gardener for the last 40 years, but this year’s harvest in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., is a tough nut to crack.
A group of seniors in Ontario is offering their time and experience as parents struggle to find reliable child care spaces.
Saskatchewan man Clyde Hall has been collecting and restoring antique farm equipment for five decades. He's now ready to part with his collection.
An Ottawa man has won the $3.8 million prize in the 'Catch the Ace' draw in Maniwaki, Que. Local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner.
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
A tow truck driver is dead and another person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a major crash on Highway 1 in Langley Friday night.
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
The fate of the man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in 2018 now lies in the hands of a B.C. Supreme Court jury.
A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
One man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision that took place in the Cochrane area early Friday evening.
The United Way and its partners are trying to help Calgarians in need stretch their limited dollars.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa this Saturday.
Starting September 30, all Ottawa households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks. Environmental Education Assistants (EEAs) will be visiting homes across the city in September, October and November to provide information about the new garbage limit and answer any questions.
Starting Monday, federal employees will be required to be in the office three days a week, instead of the current two, and that means another day dealing with a commute that some say has gotten worse.
The lifeless body of a child was discovered in a residential swimming pool in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, late on Friday afternoon.
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community today for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman on the Bedford Highway Friday evening.
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect across the Maritimes as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
Jacob Julien sent the crowd at Budweiser Gardens home with a smile after scoring the game winning goal with just 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night.
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
Wyandotte Street East will be closed all day Saturday between Gladstone and Devonshire.
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Those looking to do some de-cluttering ahead of the fall can put their unwanted items on their front lawn for the annual Reuse Rendezvous this weekend.
The City of Lethbridge is encouraging residents to apply to become members on one of city council’s many boards, commissions and committees.
A pasta shortage in Sault Ste. Marie is almost never the case, but for one local food bank, the common carb was a rare sight just a few weeks ago.
A 41-year-old resident of the Sault is accused of posing as a teacher from Wasaga Beach and threatening a child from a nearby community into sending intimate images of themselves.
Two suspects from southern Ontario have been charged after police in Kenora, Ont., made a major drug bust on Labour Day.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
