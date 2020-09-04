Advertisement
'The Batman' shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 7:23AM EDT
This Oct. 27, 2019 file photo show actor Robert Pattinson at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The film in which Pattinson stars in, 'The Batman,' has halted its production after an member of production tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.
Robert Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theatres in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.