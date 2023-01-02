'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
"The Avengers" star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating, according to the release.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.
He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.
"The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
'I have the best seat in the house': Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors
Dressed head-to-toe in white, Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged cameraman on skates, is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to get close-up shots of players during stoppages in play.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
Canada
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
Community search party seeks identity of 'Buffalo Woman' serial killer victim
A grassroots effort continues in Winnipeg to try and identify one of four women believed to have been killed by an alleged serial killer.
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
-
Why some Canadians are switching to a plant-based diet in the new year
As the annual January food trend Veganuary begins, some advocates say plant-based foods are growing in popularity as Canadians are increasingly looking for options to incorporate greater variety into their diet.
-
Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for air travellers from China questioned by experts
Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus, say experts.
World
-
Botswana issues arrest warrant for ex-President Ian Khama
An arrest warrant has been issued in Botswana for former President Ian Khama on a charge of illegal possession of firearms.
-
South Africa gas truck explosion death toll rises to 34
South African officials say the death toll from an explosion of a tanker truck on Christmas Eve near eastern Johannesburg has risen to 34, including 10 health workers at a nearby hospital.
-
2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack
Two children have been killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward homes, killing at least four.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How the U.S. House of Representatives elects a speaker
Kevin McCarthy is set to face a case of deja vu come Tuesday. The political future of the 57-year-old will once again be at stake as Republican lawmakers decide if he should be elected as House speaker.
-
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Politics
-
8 things we learned from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Omar Sachedina
CTVNews.ca outlines the key takeaways and notable comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made during his year-end interview with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.
-
Feds eyeing 'variety of options' for planned firearm buyback program: Mendicino
The federal government is 'looking at a variety of options' to carry out a planned buyback of banned firearms — including enlisting outside help, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says.
-
Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for air travellers from China questioned by experts
Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus, say experts.
Health
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
-
Canada's COVID-19 restrictions for air travellers from China questioned by experts
Canada's requirement of a negative COVID-19 test of travellers from China will not help in preventing new variants or the spread of the virus, say experts.
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
First Nova Scotia-made satellite launches into space
A tiny Nova Scotia invention made history Thursday as the first Atlantic Canadian satellite to be launched into space.
Entertainment
-
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
-
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
-
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45
Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, has died just days after the band announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 45.
Business
-
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for new year holidays.
-
Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 Sunday
The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.
-
Champagne's Rogers-Shaw decision to come 'only after' there's clarity in legal battle
Canada's Industry Minister says he will render his decision on Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26-billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. only after there is clarity in the ongoing legal battle.
Lifestyle
-
How to stick to your New Year's resolutions, according to experts
The time has come to usher in another January and another year. Whether you're a master goal-setter or just someone who wants to start 2023 on a positive note, CTV shares expert tips for keeping your New Year's resolutions.
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
Sports
-
Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.
-
'I have the best seat in the house': Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors
Dressed head-to-toe in white, Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged cameraman on skates, is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to get close-up shots of players during stoppages in play.
-
Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team
Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.