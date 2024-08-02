Entertainment

    • The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy's kiss of a bandmate shut down a music festival in Malaysia

    Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
    Share
    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -

    The 1975 is being sued after Matty Healy’s kiss of a bandmate in an on-stage protest shut down a music festival last year in Malaysia.

    Healy used profanities as he criticized Malaysia’s stance against homosexuality before kissing bassist Ross MacDonald during the band’s headline performance at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

    The lawsuit from the festival organizer Future Sound Asia seeks 1.9 million pounds (US$2.5 million) for breach of contract and losses. It filed the lawsuit against The 1975 Productions LLP and all four of the band members in the High Court in London on July 23, lawyer David Dinesh Mathew said Thursday.

    The government slammed Healy’s conduct, blacklisted the band from the country and cancelled the three-day festival. Some in the LGBTQ2S+ community also criticized the band, saying Healy had disrupted the work of activists pushing for change and had endangered the community.

    In its lawsuit, FSA said the band previously performed at the festival in 2016 and had been reminded that performance rules included no swearing, smoking, drinking alcohol, talking about politics and religion, or indecent action such as kissing.

    Malaysian authorities initially refused to let the band perform amid reports about Healy’s drug addiction and his subsequent recovery but relented after the band promised Healy would adhere to all guidelines and regulations, FSA said.

    The band's fee for its one-hour show was US$350,000, of which the bulk was paid, but their conduct was a “clear and deliberate breach” of their contract, FSA said.

    Representatives for The 1975 did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

    The lawsuit came after attempts to claim compensation from the band last year failed. Mathew said the defendants are expected to file their defence in September.

    The band cancelled shows in Taiwan and Indonesia last year after the fiasco in the Malaysian capital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighborhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News