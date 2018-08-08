Thanks to Beyonce, classes dismissed early at six U.S. schools
Beyonce and Jay Z perform during the On The Run tour at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, July 9, 2014 in Toronto. (Robin Harper/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 5:29PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Students at six schools in South Carolina will get to leave early thanks to Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from a Columbia concert starring the two entertainers led them to close the schools after a half day on Aug. 21.
The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.
Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On the Run II" concert is being held at the University of South Carolina's 80,000-seat football stadium.
All other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.