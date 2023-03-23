Texas university students protest drag show's cancellation

Protesting the university president's decision to cancel a drag show on campus, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, on March 21, 2023. (Michael Cuviello / Amarillo Globe-News via AP) Protesting the university president's decision to cancel a drag show on campus, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, on March 21, 2023. (Michael Cuviello / Amarillo Globe-News via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social