TORONTO -- After retiring from a storied 22-year ice skating career, five-time Olympic medallist Tessa Virtue stepped back in the limelight in a different kind of role on Tuesday.

That of co-host of CTV’s Your Morning.

The beloved athlete was featured as a guest host on the Canadian lifestyle show where she read the day’s headlines, introduced guests, and shot the breeze with her fellow presenters.

Virtue even had the opportunity to test out household robots for everyday chores, sample no-fuss holiday party food, and shared her favourite charities she supports in honour of Giving Tuesday.

While she held her own as a broadcaster, Virtue isn’t committing to a life on air just yet. The 30-year-old figure skater still has some other interests she’d like to explore first.

“It’s kind of a neat time, transition-wise, because I’m able to yes to some new projects. I’ll be diving into school and some new business ventures,” she said.

Come the fall, Virtue said she will be heading back to school to complete her Master of Business Education.

“I’ve always had a keen sense for business, but I’m eager to dive more deeply into it and learn more and hopefully apply that,” she said.