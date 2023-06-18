'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton joins cast of 'Stranger Things' for final season

Linda Hamilton is heading to Hawkins, Indiana, where she’ll join the cast of “Stranger Things” for the popular Netflix series’ fifth and final season, according to Tudum.

Hamilton’s “Terminator” co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is also Netflix’s chief action officer and the star of the “Arnold” documentary that debuted on the steamer this month, appeared at a Tudum event on Saturday in Brazil to help her announce the news.

“Good to see you, Arnold. Let’s get dinner soon,” Hamilton said in a video message that played during the event, adding “and everyone else, I’ll see you in Hawkins…”

A fan of the show herself, Hamilton also joked in her video announcement that she doesn’t know “how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time.”

“I’m gonna work on that,” she added.

The announcement marks the first major casting news for Season 5 of the supernatural 1980s-set thriller series, but details surrounding Hamilton’s character remain a mystery.

The news also comes as production on “Stranger Things” Season 5 remains at a standstill amid the ongoing writers’ strike that began May 2 when the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the association representing studios, were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Shortly after the strike began in May, creators Matt and Ross Duffer posted a statement on Twitter that “writing does not stop when filming begins,” therefore production “is not possible” until a deal is made.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler and has starred in “Stranger Things” since the show’s 2016 debut, recently told EW that they’re “pressing pause until the strike is figured out.”

While the wait for the final season may be longer than anybody expected, viewers can at least begin to speculate how Hamilton will fit in as Hawkins comes to terms with the events that unfolded in the wild Season 4 finale.