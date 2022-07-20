Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Tenille Townes performs at the Canadian Country Music Awards in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June

Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.

Canada's inflation rate in June, 2022.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social