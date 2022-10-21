Tegan and Sara grow out of an 'adolescent mindset' with new album 'Crybaby'

Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, September 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Tegan and Sara pose for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, September 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social