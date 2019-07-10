

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Calgary twin sisters Tegan and Sara are mining songs from their high school years for a new album due this fall.

The pop duo say they unearthed a treasure trove of forgotten music created roughly two decades ago. They found the collection while sifting through old material for their upcoming memoir.

Those rediscovered cassette tapes became the basis of "Hey, I'm Just Like You," their ninth studio album due on Sept. 27.

Tegan Quin says those old recordings made between the ages of 15 and 17 include dozens of songs that are an "essential part" of their high school story.

Sara Quin says they took the ideas into the recording studio and made only minor tweaks to the lyrics and structure to maintain the essence of each song.

The album was produced in Vancouver throughout April and May alongside producer Alex Hope, who's known for her work on Troye Sivan's acclaimed debut project "Blue Neighbourhood."

Tegan and Sara say the album is a "full collaboration" between them, with production levels they could've never achieved as teenagers built with songs they could've never written as adults.

"Hey, I'm Just Like You" arrives three days after their memoir, titled "High School," which will be published by Simon & Schuster Canada on Sept. 24.