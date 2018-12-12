

The Associated Press





Pop twins Tegan and Sara Quin are set to release a memoir in September 2019.

The memoir, "High School," to be published by Simon & Schuster, will reflect on the Quins' upbringing in Calgary amid the grunge culture of the 1990s.

Written from each sister's point of view in alternating chapters, the book will chart their individual journeys grappling with identity and sexuality, facing troubles at school and at home as their high-school graduation loomed on the horizon.

The publisher bills the book as "the origin story of Tegan and Sara," unspooling the sisters' parallel yet discordant memories of first loves and first songs.

The sisters say "High School," which is expected to hit book shelves on Sept. 24, 2019, will cover the events that shaped their relationship as sisters, musicians and queer girls.

Sara Quin told The Canadian Press in May that she and Tegan hope to pair the book with a podcast that incorporates music, but not their own, as the sisters are on a songwriting break.

"Our childhood wasn't always easy," Quin said, "but there was something extremely cool about the time we came up in -- the music, culture and specifically the group of people we were involved with."