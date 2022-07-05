Teenagers are dressing up in suits to watch the latest Minions movie

Teenagers are dressing up in suits to watch the latest Minions movie

The Minions arrive at the Los Angeles premier of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) The Minions arrive at the Los Angeles premier of 'Minions: The Rise of Gru,' on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social