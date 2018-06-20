

Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- A teenager whose case was documented in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" wants the Supreme Court to hear his case.

Brendan Dassey confessed to joining his uncle in raping and murdering a young woman. But his attorneys say the Wisconsin teen was pressured into a false confession and that video of the interrogation never should have been used to convict him.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider taking his case at a closed-door meeting Thursday.

If they won't hear it, that news could come as early as Monday. If the court does agree to hear the case, arguments would be in the fall.

Dassey's lawyers want his confession thrown out and for him to get a new trial.