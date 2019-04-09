Toronto-area student Kishore Thavaneethan is asking actress Nina Dobrev out to his prom with a slick dance video that features songs from Drake and Bruno Mars.

In the video, entitled “Nina Dobrev, will you be my date to prom?” the teen tells the Hollywood actress: "If you could come, that would be amazing."

Complete with back-up performers, he dances to songs that include Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” Bruno Mars’s “Finesse” and “Paatha Oru Lookula” from the Bollywood film “Inimey Ippadithan!”

“The first two are my favorites -- and you know Drake and her were on ‘Degrassi,’” he told CTVNews.ca over the phone. “They’re also great songs to dance to.”

Dobrev, best known from the TV shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” is a “huge role model” for Thavaneethan.

She grew up in Scarborough, Ont., where Thavaneethan spent his childhood. “It was inspiring to see her act,” he said, adding her success story is a big reason why he wants to become an actor and dancer himself.

“I think if she can make it from there, it’s possible for me as well,” he said, adding he hopes she accepts. “I think Nina is someone … who thinks outside the box and would take on the challenge.”

In the video, Thavaneethan promises it will be an “unforgettable night.” The big day is May 2 at Middlefield Collegiate Institute in Markham, Ont. So the ball is in her court.

BEHIND THE SCENES: 'IT WAS FREEZING'

Thavaneethan and his friend, who runs the Toronto-based videography company VM Images, shot the video during the chilly March break. He admitted dancing in a tank top might not have been the best decision

“It was freezing. It was minus 10 [degrees]. You have no idea how cold it was,” he told CP24 on Monday. But he praised his back-up dancers and high school friends Anam Mulla and Kaaja Gnaneswaran for sticking it out.

As for his future, Thavaneethan’s work ethic goes beyond the dance floor.

He’s been accepted in the law, politics and governance programs at Western University, Waterloo, Laurier and Ryerson University. But he still wants to still pursue acting in some form or another.

“I also want to minor in acting or something performance-based,” he said.