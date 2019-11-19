

Sandra Gonzalez, CNN





Everyone needs to calm down. It seems Taylor Swift can perform her hits, including those that were the subject of very public dispute last week, at the upcoming American Music Awards.

Last week, Swift said her former music label, Big Machine Label Group, had denied her request to play some of her early songs at the award show where she is being honored as artist of the decade. The record label later denied her claim.

A statement released Monday, said to be from Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, clarified that "recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media." Rather, the statement said, "record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

The statement said Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions had "come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms."

Without mentioning Swift by name, the statement added, "This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances."

Shortly after the statement was released, Dick Clark Productions claimed the company did not "agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift's performance at the 2019 American Music Awards."

"Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift's management team. We have no further comment," Dick Clark Productions said.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Swift for comment.

The saga reignited last week by Swift's public statement on social media began in July, when the singer's early music catalog was sold to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun.

The deal was worth roughly $300 million, according to Billboard.

Swift called the deal a "worst case scenario" upon its announcement. Her public expression of displeasure split members of the music community, with each party finding their defenders.

Swift had been signed to Big Machine from her 2006 self-titled debut album through 2017's "Reputation," before moving to Universal Music Group.

The sale prevents Swift from owning the first six albums in her catalog. She told "CBS Sunday Morning" of her plans to re-record her earlier music.

Swift had said her plan was to "perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show," but claimed Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta and Braun were attempting to prevent that "because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift wrote. She also said they were not allowing her to use the music in an in-the-works Netflix documentary.

In a statement to CNN, Big Machine Records denied that the company has prevented Swift from performing at the AMAs or blocked the Netflix special, saying "Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation."

"When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side," the statement read in part. "We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."

The American Music Awards airs Sunday, November 24, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Swift is also set to be honored December 12 at Billboard's Women in Music Event as woman of the decade.

