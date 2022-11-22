Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
Some of Taylor Swift's fans want you to know three things: They're not still 16, they have careers and resources and, right now, they're angry. That's a powerful political motivator, researchers say.
Look what Ticketmaster made them do.
It started Nov. 15, when millions crowded a presale for Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour, resulting in crashes, prolonged waits and frantic purchases. By Thursday, Ticketmaster had canceled the general sale, citing insufficient remaining tickets and inciting a firestorm of outrage from fans. Swift herself said the ordeal "really pisses me off."
Ticketmaster apologized but the bad blood had already been sowed. And now fans -- and politicians -- have started acting on it.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez directed Swifties to where they could make U.S. Department of Justice complaints. Multiple state attorneys general -- including in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, key states in Swift's origin story -- have announced investigations.
Stephanie Aly, a New York-based professional who has worked on community organizing for progressive politics, for years has thought mobilizing fandoms for social progress could be beneficial.
"Fandoms are natural organizers," said the 33-year-old Swiftie. "If you find the right issues and you activate them and engage them then you can effect real change."
In 2020, for instance, K-pop fans organized to back the Black Lives Matter movement and sought to inflate registration for a Donald Trump rally. Aly and Swifties from different industries -- law, public relations, cybersecurity and more -- have joined forces to create Vigilante Legal, a group targeting Ticketmaster by creating email templates to petition attorneys general and providing antitrust information. Thousands have expressed interest in helping or learning more.
"The level of anger that you've just seen in the country around this issue is astounding," said Jean Sinzdak, associate director for the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. "People are really sharing their feelings about that and building a movement about that online, which I really think is quite fascinating. It's certainly an opportunity to engage people politically. Whether it lasts is hard to say, but it certainly feels like a real opportunity."
In one way, said Sinzdak, this is giving Swift's large following of younger people a direct line to seeing how policy takes shape. It's also targeting a demographic that is seldom courted by politicians during election season.
"Nobody goes out and thinks, `Let's target young women,"' said Gwen Nisbett, a University of North Texas professor who researches the intersection of political engagement and pop culture. "Be it about abortion or student loans, that age group is super mobilized and young women are super mobilized."
Fan culture and community has boosted that tendency toward mobilization. Nisbett was studying parasocial relationships -- when fans have strong one-way relationships with celebrities -- in 2018, when the previously apolitical Swift posted an endorsement of Democratic candidates to social media. Nisbett found that while such posts may not determine fans' votes, they still led to the increased likelihood fans would look for more information about voting -- and actually vote.
For the record: AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of the U.S. electorate, showed about a third of Tennessee voters in 2018 said they had a favorable opinion of Swift, and among them, a large majority -- about 7 in 10 -- backed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Senate contest. That was in clear contrast to the roughly third of voters who had an unfavorable opinion of Swift and overwhelmingly backed Republican Marsha Blackburn.
For Swifties, the ire for Ticketmaster is not just about a ticket: "It's the fact that you can't participate in your community and your fandom and it's part of your identity," Nisbett said.
This isn't even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. Pearl Jam took aim at the company in 1994, although the Justice Department ultimately declined to bring a case. More recently, Bruce Springsteen fans were enraged over high ticket costs because of the platform's dynamic pricing system.
"It's not just about getting vengeance for Swifties. It's not about getting an extra million Taylor Swift fans tickets, or all of us going to a secret session," said Jordan Burger, 28, who is using his law background to help the cause. "It's about fundamental equality. And when you have a monopolist like that, it's just so representative of the class structure of a society where there isn't equality anymore, there isn't fairness."
The sheer power and size of Swift's fandom has spurred conversations about economic inequality, merely symbolized by Ticketmaster.
Aly noted that quite a few of the members of the group did get tickets; the issue is is bigger than Ticketmaster, she said.
"We've gotten some feedback that, `This is too big, let the government handle it.' Have you seen the U.S. government? The government only functions when the people push it to and when the people demand that it function and the people are involved," she said. "Even when something seems too big to fail or too powerful to fail, there are always enough of us to make a difference. Your involvement may be the thing that pushes it over the edge that forces the government to act."
Aly says many grown-up Swifties have 10-15 years' experience of being bullied for liking the singer -- but what fans have in mind might be better than revenge.
"We have thick skin and nothing to lose, really," Aly said.
------
Associated Press journalist Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report from Washington. Brooke Schultz is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
The five victims of the Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting
A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ2S+ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion and vast majority feel it was the right decision: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
China COVID-19 cases and lockdown spur fears of global economic impact
More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce economic damage by easing controls that confine millions of people to their homes.
5 things to know for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
A new survey offers insight into women's experiences with abortion in Canada, the story of how a veteran helped subdue the shooter at an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado, and the Canadian men's soccer team says it's eager to gain respect on the World Cup stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
World
-
-
California: 10 per cent of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ+
While LGBTQ+ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year's midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10 per cent of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ+, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature.
-
-
Trial resumes for suspects in 2015 Bangkok shrine bombing
A Thai court on Tuesday resumed the long-delayed trial of two members of China's Muslim Uyghur minority accused of carrying out a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok landmark that killed 20 people.
-
China COVID-19 cases and lockdown spur fears of global economic impact
More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce economic damage by easing controls that confine millions of people to their homes.
-
Indonesia quake death toll rises to 268; 151 still missing
The death toll from the earthquake that shook the Indonesian island of Java leapt to 268 on Tuesday as more bodies were found beneath collapsed buildings, and 151 people are still missing, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.
Politics
-
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
-
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
Health
-
Snacking on almonds can help people reduce calorie intake: study
A new study from the University of South Australia found that eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds could regulate appetite, leading to less calories consumed each day.
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Sci-Tech
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
Entertainment
-
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
-
Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
Business
-
Canadians can now buy government bonds to support Ukraine
The new $500-million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond program gives Canadians the chance to help the embattled nation provide essential services this winter.
-
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using products
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on Mahsa Amini protests
Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field.
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.