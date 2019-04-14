

CTVNews.ca Staff





Taylor Swift sent the internet into a frenzy once again this weekend, teasing that something is coming on April 26.

The singer posted a cryptic countdown on her website late Friday, counting down to April 26 and the stroke of midnight.

The countdown is also showing up on billboards around the world, with Twitter users posting photos of the ads in Times Square, Delhi, Tokyo, Toronto, and more.

Chances are the countdown will reveal that new music is coming from the 10-time Grammy winner, but that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation (and plenty of jokes) about what the countdown could be leading up to.

April 26 is also the official release date for “Avengers: Endgame” in North America. T-Swift may be hinting that she’s going to be the one to swoop in and save the world from Thanos, or maybe she’s just really excited she managed to get tickets.

The day is also the shared birthday of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, martial arts star Jet Li, and all-around heartthrob Channing Tatum. Advertising a birthday globally for celebrities she has seemingly no connection to might be overkill, but if anyone could pull that off it would be Swift.

Or it might be a reveal totally out of left field, with Swift doing her part to bring international attention to the oft-forgotten Arbor Day.

Whatever the answer, fans wait expectantly to find out.

Swift hasn’t released new music since 2017’s Reputation, instead releasing a concert film of the album’s tour and taking on the role of Bombalurina in an upcoming film adaptation of the musical “Cats”.