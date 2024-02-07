Entertainment

    Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is heading to Disney+ with 5 new songs added

    NEW YORK -

    Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film "The Eras Tour" will make its streaming debut on Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday.

    The film, now titled "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will land on the streaming platform March 15. Five new songs will be included with the film, including "Cardigan."

    "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," said Bob Iger, Disney chief executive, in a statement.

    "The Eras Tour" amassed more than $262 million worldwide in theatres after opening in October, setting a record for concert films. Swift partnered with AMC Theatres for the release in a first-of-its-kind deal that cut out Hollywood studios and instead sent the film directly into theatres. That left a second round of bidding for streaming rights.

    "The Eras Tour" film will hit Disney+ about a month before Swift's recently announced new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," drops on April 19. On Sunday, she won best album at the Grammys for "Midnights."

