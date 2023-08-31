Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert is coming to Cineplex theatres across Canada.

The concert film will be featured in more than 150 Cineplex theatres starting Oct. 13.

The film will show four times a week, Thursday through Sunday. Tickets start at $19.89 for adults, and $13.13 for children aged 13 and below, and seniors aged 65 and up.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on X, formally known as Twitter.

In the U.S., theatre chain AMC also announced that all its theatres will play the film.

Tickets are available at Cineplex.com.

With files from The Associated Press