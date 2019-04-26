The 29-year-old singer is back with the bubbly pop anthem "ME!", which announces her upcoming seventh studio album.

"ME!" premiered on streaming services and as a music video on YouTube at midnight on Friday, following a 13-day countdown. The song, co-written and produced by Joel Little, features guest vocals by Panic! At the Disco's frontman Brendon Urie.

In an ABC interview with Robin Roberts which aired live from Nashville, Swift explained the genesis of her new single. "It's a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it. You know, I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves, not worse," she said.

The accompanying video, directed by Swift and Dave Meyers, opens on a CGI snake bursting into a swarm of pastel butterflies -- alluding to the singer's last album "Reputation," which embraced snake imagery. Swift and Urie are then seen getting into a huge fight in French, before storming out into a pastel wonderland.

"ME!" is the first single from Swift's upcoming seventh studio album, which is yet untitled. It will follow her 2017 LP "Reputation," which sold over a million copies in the first week of its release. The international Reputation Stadium Tour reportedly grossed $345.7 million and led to a Netflix concert film released on New Year's Eve.