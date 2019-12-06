Taylor Swift has released a Christmas song -- but it's not just the music people are talking about.

"Christmas Tree Farm," released Thursday, comes with a shiny music video -- compiled from the Swift family's festive home movies from years gone by.

More than anything, the video seems to serve as an ode to Swift's strong Christmas fashion choices -- the movies show the infant Swift in an array of winter gear, from cute knitted hats to retro patterned sweaters and an array of padded ski suits.

Scenes from the video show Swift sledding, frolicking in the snow, sitting on Santa's lap and peeking out from a play house.

The home movie compilation also captures the moment when Swift opens what was surely her favorite gift that year -- a guitar.

Swift announced her latest offering on social media.

The singer has covered holiday songs before -- including her 2007 album "Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection," which includes renditions of "Last Christmas" and "Santa Baby."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.