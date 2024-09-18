Taylor Swift previously said she was uninspired to include politics in her music. Now, she's singing a different tune

Affordability crisis could be reaching its peak in Canada, economist says
With Canada's annual inflation rate reaching the central bank's two per cent target, the country's affordability crisis could be peaking, according to an economist.
In newly released audio from a 2011 interview with “60 Minutes,” a then-21-year-old Taylor Swift says she was, at the time, not inspired to sing about topics related to politics.
It wasn’t until over a decade into Swift’s career, in 2018, that she decided to finally broach the topic publicly and in her music, and the never-before-heard audio – released on Tuesday in the debut episode of a new podcast titled “60 Minutes: A Second Look” – sheds light on Swift’s early philosophy about staying mum.
“As far as politics and who I want to be making decisions for our country and all that, I don’t really sing about that,” Swift told award-winning journalist and “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl at the time, according to the newly released audio.
“I don’t get melodies and ideas in my head that have to do with the issues of our economic climate,” Swift added. “It doesn’t fit into a chorus.”
That has since changed, in case you haven’t heard.
Swift, now 34, has since written a number of songs that reflect her feelings on politics and societal causes that are important to her. It’s a stark contrast from her take as a young woman in her 20s, who was then a rapidly rising star focused on her connection to her fans, navigating fame and pumping out hits.
Taylor Swift performing the Eras Tour in Germany in July. (Andreas Rentz/TAS24/Getty Images/CNN Newsource)
She initially began voicing her political positions in 2018, when she endorsed two Tennessee Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. They both lost, respectively, and Swift wrote a politically charged song about it titled “Only the Young,” released in 2020 in conjunction with her documentary “Miss Americana.”
That same year, Swift endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket, an endorsement punctuated by the singer expressing regret in “Miss Americana” for not speaking up about political causes sooner. In one emotional scene, Swift told her father, Scott Swift, that she felt the need “to be on the right side of history,” while in another scene, she was critical of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Swift has also used her platform to advocate for women’s rights, reproductive health care and LGBTQ2S+ rights, vocalizing her support for the causes through songs such as the LGBTQ2S+ Pride anthem “You Need to Calm Down” or “The Man,” both from her 2019 album “Lover.”
An on-screen message shown at the end of the “Calm Down” music video further clarified Swift’s stance and passion for propping up LGBTQ2S+ rights, urging people to sign her petition for “Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”
“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally,” the message read.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris made a splash earlier this month when her campaign played Swift’s 2019 track “The Man” at a post-debate party. The song and its accompanying music video, directed by Swift, sparked headlines at the time of its release with its references to stark cultural double standards between men and women.
The song choice came after Swift endorsed Harris’ presidential run in the 2024 election, in a social media post in which she included a call to action for her followers to register to vote.
The move drove hundreds of thousands of people to visit the Vote.gov link that she provided, and her endorsement of Harris ended months of speculation over whether the Grammy-winner would share her political views ahead of November’s election.
Swift initially captivated her fans with her music, creating a loyal Swiftie base that seems to hang on her every word. Regardless of whether she chooses to directly sing about politics or social causes, she now seems to know all too well how powerful her music can be.
In 2011, a young Taylor Swift said she was not inspired to sing about topics related to politics. Over a decade later, she's singing a different tune.
