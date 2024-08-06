Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone

    Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024 in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
    Share
    New York -

    It's Taylor Swift's world, and the MTV Video Music Award nominations are the latest proof.

    "The Tortured Poets Department" singer once again tops the VMA noms with 10 — eight for her "Fortnight" music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She's followed by her "Fortnight" collaborator Post Malone, who is nominated along with Swift eight times and earned his ninth nom for his country hit "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

    Rounding out the artist of the year category nominees announced Tuesday are Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

    Swift took home nine VMAs last year, bringing her total to an impressive 23. That places her just behind Beyonce, who has 28 (two with Destiny's Child) and just ahead of Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

    The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

    Grande, Carpenter and Eminem are tied with six nods; Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each. Blackpink's LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims follow with four nominations.

    This year marks 29 first-time nominees, which include Wallen, Carpenter and Swims, as well as Benson Boone and Tyla — the latter boast three nominations each.

    Also nominated for the first time in 2024 are Chappell Roan, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, LE SSERAFIM, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, RAYE, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, Tyler Childers, Victoria Monet and more.

    The VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends Aug. 30.

    Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News