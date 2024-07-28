Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift fans swarm hill in Munich, claiming a high perch for watching concert for free

    Fans sit on the Olympiaberg in the Olympiapark and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP) Fans sit on the Olympiaberg in the Olympiapark and wait in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin, in Munich, Germany, Sunday July 28, 2024. Taylor Swift's first of two concerts in Munich as part of her "The Eras Tour" is taking place there today. (Felix Hörhager/dpa via AP)
    Share
    MUNICH -

    Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.

    The Swifties packed the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second straight day Sunday. That gave them a high perch for watching the singer's sold-out concert in the nearby Olympic Stadium.

    On Saturday, they braved the heat, which reached 31 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit) and claimed their spots hours before the concert began.

    Police estimated that about 25,000 gathered on the hill on Saturday, according to the dpa news agency.

    On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.

    Rather than discourage the free viewings, the concert organizer handed out water and emergency blankets to those waiting to protect themselves from the sun, dpa reported.

    Sunday's concert is Swift's last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw, for three concerts this coming week, from Thursday through Saturday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News