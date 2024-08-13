Taylor Swift fans get free Swarovski necklaces after cancelled shows

Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.

Video online shows fans lined up to get their necklaces at a Swarovski store in Vienna on Aug. 8. When fans showed their tickets, they were given free crystal necklaces—a blue crystal attached to a grey leather cord—according to reports by Storyful and local media outlets.

Fans posted videos of long lines of Swifties and pictures of their necklaces on social media.

According to local media outlets, there were various designs, including colourful circle pendants and clear sparkling blue stones.

The Vienna Tourist Board announced that the necklaces were out of stock the next day due to high demand.

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were called off on Aug.7 after officials announced arrests over an apparent terror plot to launch an attack on a concert.

The American singer was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old man, planned to target onlookers gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium — up to 30,000 each night, with another 65,000 inside the venue — with knives or homemade explosives during the concert on Aug. 8 or 9.

He was taken into custody on Aug. 6, along with a 17-yea-old suspect, officials said. Both are Austrian citizens.

The third suspect, an 18-year-old Iraqi citizen, was arrested on Aug. 8.

Swift's next set of Eras Tour concerts remains scheduled for London from Aug. 15 to 20.

With files from The Associated Press