Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift didn't react to Jo Koy's Golden Globes joke about her

    "Unbothered" appears to have been the word to best describe Taylor Swift when host Jo Koy mentioned her in a joke at Sunday's Golden Globes.

    Koy couldn't resist poking fun at the mania surrounding Swift's attendance at NFL games in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

    "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" Koy said. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

    The camera person understood the assignment and panned to the superstar singer in the ballroom for her reaction.

    Swift looked nonplussed and took a sip of her drink.

    There's been some controversy about how much the league has leaned into Swift and her fame to help promote their games.

    She talked about it in her Time Person of the Year interview.

    "I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she said. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once. I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News