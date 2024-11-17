Entertainment

    Taylor Lautner hilariously reignites the Edward vs. Jacob debate from 'Twilight'

    Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose during a photo call at the Spanish premiere of the film 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2' in Kinepolis Cinema in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012. (Gabriel Pecot/AP Photo) Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pose during a photo call at the Spanish premiere of the film 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2' in Kinepolis Cinema in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012. (Gabriel Pecot/AP Photo)
    Share

    Actor Taylor Lautner is reviving the “Twilight” saga love triangle debate of the late aughts in a very 2024 way.

    In a hilarious video, Lautner pretended to write in the voice of an irate internet dweller: “Honestly screw Edward. Bella should’ve ended up with Jacob.”

    A scene from 2012’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1” movie, where Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella (Kristen Stewart) get married, is playing in the background of the video until Lautner’s camera flips and he pretends to have mistakenly revealed himself as the person behind the video.

    “Oops,” he wrote in the caption.

    Lautner’s video was his spin on a viral social media trend where the user offers seemingly anonymous advice or notions of self-flattery only to eventually reveal themselves as the creator of the video.

    The video was posted to Lautner’s TikTok page, so there was never any mistaking who was behind it. Still, it’s proven to resonate.

    His video, as of Sunday, has drawn over 80 million views.

    The five “Twilight” movies, based on Stephenie Meyer’s fantasy-romance book series of the same name, were fueled by the love triangle between werewolf Jacob, vampire Edward and human Bella, which at the time spurred a heated debate over who the female protagonist should be with in the end. Passionate viewers often sorted themselves in Team Edward or Team Jacob.

    Ultimately, Bella chooses Edward and becomes a vampire so that their love can live on for eternity.

    And in a strange turn of events, Jacob “imprints” their half-Vampire-half-human baby named Renesmee, meaning he becomes uncontrollably attached to baby Renesmee on sight and is devoted to her for life.

    The films were massively popular at the time and drew over US$3 billion globally at the box office.

    Lautner, Pattinson and Stewart starred in all five “Twilight” movies that were released between 2008 and 2012.

