TORONTO -- Tatiana Maslany says she won't be smashing her way through Marvel's "She-Hulk" series.

The Regina, Sask.-born actress insists there's no substance to swirling rumours that she's signed to star as Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney Plus project, despite reports in a number of industry trades last month.

"It's funny to even acknowledge it because it isn't actually anything," Maslany explained in a phone interview.

"Yeah, like I've been auditioning for stuff. I've auditioned for these kinds of things for years now, but it's usually not like a press thing, you know what I mean?"

"It's always cool, but it's so bizarre. I would love to butΓÇª" she added, trailing off.

The star of "Orphan Black" and "Perry Mason" said while she's auditioned for many roles like "She-Hulk," it's not the first time she's been linked to a blockbuster franchise without actually being cast.

Reports once surfaced that she was starring as Sarah Connor in 2015 action film "Terminator Genisys," even though the part went to Emilia Clarke from "Game of Thrones."

"Literally, 'Terminator,' I don't think I even auditioned for it," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 16, 2020.