It was 50 years ago today that one of the best-selling and most-beloved albums of all time was released.

On February 10th, 1971, the earth moved and the sky tumbled down when people first starting hearing "Tapestry."

Carole King's record setting classic featured King singing songs that she'd written that were already hits for others -- including Aretha Franklin -- and some songs that would go on to be Number-One hits for others, including James Taylor, who also plays on the album.

Tapestry would go on to win several Grammys, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year.

It spent 15 straight weeks at Number-One on the Billboard 200 album chart, a record for a solo woman that still stands today.

Jason Hanley -- VP of Education for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame -- says what makes the album so unforgettable is its intimacy.

He says listening to King's voice and the piano, the really gorgeous arrangements she does, makes it an album that even 50-years later is so important as it came to epitomize the 1970's singer-songwriter genre.